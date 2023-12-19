Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 227.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

