Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $548,415. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 1.4 %

Okta stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile



Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

