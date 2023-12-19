Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

