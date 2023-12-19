Adviser Investments LLC Has $12.24 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $550.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

