Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.