Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

