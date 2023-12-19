Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.89 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $703.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.87 and its 200 day moving average is $587.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

