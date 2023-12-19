Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

NYSE:F opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

