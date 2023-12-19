Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 8,529 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

