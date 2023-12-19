Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 243.4% in the third quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.