Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

