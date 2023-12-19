Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 227.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

