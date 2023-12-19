Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

