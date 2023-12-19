Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Adyen has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

