AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,543 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

