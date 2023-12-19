AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,543 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
NYSE PRU opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.