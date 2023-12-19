AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $259.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.76.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

