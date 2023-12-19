AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 75,340 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.01% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $30,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
