AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

