AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.28 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

