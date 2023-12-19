AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $180.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

