AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,636 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,467 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

