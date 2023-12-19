AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.18 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $60.86.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

