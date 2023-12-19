AE Wealth Management LLC Has $23.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

