AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

