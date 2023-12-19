AE Wealth Management LLC Has $242.09 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,528 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco QQQ worth $242,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $407.99.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
