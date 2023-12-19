AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,679 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

