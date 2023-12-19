AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

