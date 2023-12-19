AE Wealth Management LLC Has $29.11 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,845 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Silver Trust worth $29,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

