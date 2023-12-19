AE Wealth Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average is $390.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.