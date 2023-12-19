AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

FANG opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.