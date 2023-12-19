AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 112.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1,554.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 688.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

