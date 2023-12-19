AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $265.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.