AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

