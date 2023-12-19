AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VOOV stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.60 and a 12-month high of $167.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

