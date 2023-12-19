AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

