AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 243,224 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,778,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,009,000 after buying an additional 907,370 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 513,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 433,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 89,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.