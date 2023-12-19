AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.