AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,678 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,678 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

