AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 46,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,390 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

