AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,716 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

STX stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

