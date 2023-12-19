AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,623 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.