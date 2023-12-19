Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aemetis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Aemetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

