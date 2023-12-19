Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Affimed Stock Up 3.5 %

Affimed stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

