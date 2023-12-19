Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

TSLA stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

