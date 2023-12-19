Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

