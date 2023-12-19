Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.62. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

