ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
