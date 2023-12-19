Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 45,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

