agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $21.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

