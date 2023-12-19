AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRIW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

